Setting up a smart home

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:53 PM. CST March 10, 2017

The houses of the future are here, and a local expert sheds some light on how they work.

Melissa Andresko from Lutron Electronics took some time to show KARE 11 her company's smart lighting technology.

Melissa says the Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Kit can be controlled from anywhere with a smartphone, and users can create custom lighting and shade settings for different events or evenings. The kit can work in conjunction with other smart home products, as well.

For more information, visit CasetaWireless.com.

