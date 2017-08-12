Shanghaied Henri's and Summit create State Fair beer

New and specialty brews and beverages were announced Friday for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Shanghaied Henri’s, the cornerstone restaurant at the Minnesota State Fair’s International Bazaar, is partnering with Summit Brewing Co. again in 2017 to offer a new exclusive State Fair beer.

Lazy Sipper (4.9% ABV) is a refreshing blonde ale brewed with all Minnesota-bred and grown ingredients. Lazy Sipper will be served at both Shanghaied Henri’s and the adjacent Summit Tasting Booth.

Shanghaied Henri’s and Summit will also offer special giveaways, meet and greets, and more throughout the entire run of the State Fair:

• Meet & Toast Summit Founder Mark Stutrud and pick up a free Summit bandana: Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 29-31 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Summit Tasting Booth.

• Sign up every day of the fair to win a Summit neon or a Summit LED sign.

(We’re giving away one of each and the two winners will be drawn from all entries Sept. 5.)

• Raise a glass with Summit On-A-Stick sampler flights and pint pours at the Summit Tasting Booth, along with nearly 20 other draft beers, several malt beverage selections and Minnesota wines at Shanghaied Henri’s.

RECIPES:

Shanghaied Henri’s Korean Beef Tacos



In a food processor, puree together: ginger puree, chopped garlic, chopped green onion, soy sauce and ketchup. Marinate fresh beef steak strips in the mixture from food processor in refrigerator overnight.

Pre-prep Korean BBQ sauce by mixing equal parts Cattleman’s Kansas City BBQ Sauce and Cattleman’s Kickin-Korean BBQ Sauce. Add brown sugar, ginger puree, soy sauce to taste.

Pre-prep Kimchi Slaw by pureeing vinegar and kimchi in food processor into a smooth dressing consistency. Add dressing to a green cabbage mix and toss.

Sauté beef on a range or grill skillet until nicely browned.

Spoon beef into warm flour tortillas. Drizzle with Korean BBQ sauce and layer fresh kimchi slaw, cilantro and scallion toppings. Serve with tortilla chips.

Shanghaied Henri’s Oslo Tacos



Rub fresh pork belly seasoning mixture of black peppercorns, salt and coriander (sold in local grocery stores) and let sit overnight in refrigerator.

Sear and braise pork belly on a range or grill skillet. Pull cooked pork belly apart with a fork. Spoon pulled pork into flour tortillas.

Layer with toppings of fresh Norwegian Jarlsberg Cheese, pickled cabbage slaw and red onion, and apple smoked bacon bits.



Finish off by topping with a 50/50 mix of lingonberry relish and sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips.



