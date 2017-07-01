Snazzy summer cocktails from Bittercube Bitters

Nick Kosevich, Proprietor at Bittercube Bitters, has a preview of what guests can expect at Minnesota Monthly’s upcoming Fine Spirits Classic event taking place Thursday, July 27 at Orchestra Hall, located in downtown Minneapolis.
There will be different spirits to sample from around the world, along with hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants including Citizen Supper Club and Rival House Sporting Parlour. There will also be multiple mixology stations featuring premium brands presented by Bittercube, where you can learn how to make the perfect craft cocktail and interactive with local mixologists.
Our VIP Early Admission let's you gain access to the event one hour prior to the rest of the crowd and escape into our VIP Lounge featuring exclusive spirit samples, gourmet bites, a VIP gift bag and more.
VIP Early Admission tickets are $60 in advance. General admission tickets are available for $45 in advance, or $55 at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FineSpiritsClassic.com.
Recipes:
Mojito
3/4 oz Lime
1 oz Simple Syrup
2 oz Rum
2 Dashes Bitters
2 oz Seltzer
Glass: Collins
Garnish: Mint Sprig
Instruction: Build, Light Shake, Add Seltzer, Strain over fresh ice in glass, Garnish
Gin & Tonic
2 oz Bombay Sapphire East Gin
1/2 oz your favorite tonic syrup
4 oz Seltzer
1 Dash Bittercube Orange Bitters
Glass: Collins
Garnish: Choose your own adventure (pineapple, and sherry will be demoed)
Mosaic Radler
Glass: Pint
Ice: Pillow
Instruction: Pour 2 oz Sweetened Watermelon, Add 6 oz Fulton Mosaic IPA, Garnish, Serve
Garnish: Watermelon Radish Chip, 2 Orange Pansies
