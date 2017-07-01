Snazzy summer cocktails from Bittercube Bitters

Bittercube Bitters has plenty of summer cocktail recipes to share. (Photo: KARE 11)

Nick Kosevich, Proprietor at Bittercube Bitters, has a preview of what guests can expect at Minnesota Monthly’s upcoming Fine Spirits Classic event taking place Thursday, July 27 at Orchestra Hall, located in downtown Minneapolis.

There will be different spirits to sample from around the world, along with hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants including Citizen Supper Club and Rival House Sporting Parlour. There will also be multiple mixology stations featuring premium brands presented by Bittercube, where you can learn how to make the perfect craft cocktail and interactive with local mixologists.

Our VIP Early Admission let's you gain access to the event one hour prior to the rest of the crowd and escape into our VIP Lounge featuring exclusive spirit samples, gourmet bites, a VIP gift bag and more.

VIP Early Admission tickets are $60 in advance. General admission tickets are available for $45 in advance, or $55 at the door. Designated Driver tickets are $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FineSpiritsClassic.com.

SAVE $10 on your General Admission tickets with promo code KARE at FineSpiritsClassic.com!

Recipes:

Mojito

3/4 oz Lime

1 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Rum

2 Dashes Bitters

2 oz Seltzer

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Instruction: Build, Light Shake, Add Seltzer, Strain over fresh ice in glass, Garnish

Gin & Tonic

2 oz Bombay Sapphire East Gin

1/2 oz your favorite tonic syrup

4 oz Seltzer

1 Dash Bittercube Orange Bitters

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Choose your own adventure (pineapple, and sherry will be demoed)



Mosaic Radler

Glass: Pint

Ice: Pillow

Instruction: Pour 2 oz Sweetened Watermelon, Add 6 oz Fulton Mosaic IPA, Garnish, Serve

Garnish: Watermelon Radish Chip, 2 Orange Pansies

© 2017 KARE-TV