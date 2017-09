Photojournalist Deb Lyngdal got a sneak peek inside one of the homes in this year's Ramsey Hill house tour. (Photo: Deb Lyngdal, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Next week is your chance to get inside some of Summit Avenue's beautiful historic homes.

The Ramsey Hill Association opens the house tour every two years. Photojournalist Deb Lyngdal got a sneak peek.

This year's tour, "Treasures of Ramsey Hill," is Thursday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Get tickets and learn more on the Ramsey Hill Association website.

