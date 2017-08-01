Spring Farm Sactuary holds grand opening party

Robin Johnson used to be the owner of a bakery called Sweet Retreat Cupcake Boutique in Edina. A dog had been abused, and Johnson had to do something, so she held a fundraiser at the bakery. Since then, Johnson has sold the bakery and found another animal

KARE 6:02 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories