Spring menu options at Dunn Bros.

MINNEAPOLIS - Now that the weather is warming up some of us are switching out our hot coffee for cold.
Minneapolis-based Dunn Brothers Coffee is is rolling out its spring-themed menu, including:
• Creamy Coconut Nirvana (black cold press with coconut syrup and white chocolate)
• Almond Chicken Salad (light and versatile on mixed greens, in a tortilla or with multigrain bread)
• Caramelized Banana Nirvana (cold press with cream, caramel and a hint of banana)
