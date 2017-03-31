KARE
Spring menu options at Dunn Bros.

KARE 8:53 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Now that the weather is warming up some of us are switching out our hot coffee for cold.

Minneapolis-based Dunn Brothers Coffee is is rolling out its spring-themed menu, including:

• Creamy Coconut Nirvana (black cold press with coconut syrup and white chocolate)
• Almond Chicken Salad (light and versatile on mixed greens, in a tortilla or with multigrain bread)
• Caramelized Banana Nirvana (cold press with cream, caramel and a hint of banana)

 

 

