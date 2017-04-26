St. Paul businesses host Cinco de Mayo celebration

ST. PAUL, Minn. - This Cinco de Mayo, Pajarito is hosting its first big celebration since opening its doors last December.
The recently opened Mexican eatery is partnering up with fellow West Seventh Street neighbor, Bad Weather Brewery, to host a Cinco de Mayo tent party in the restaurant’s parking lot, 605 7th St. W., St. Paul.
The festivities will take place on May 5 from 3 to 9 p.m. The event is free, and families are welcome.
