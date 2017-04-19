Star Tribune launches new magazine

Star Tribune Media Co. launched the Star Tribune Magazine on Sunday, April 16. (Photo: Courtesy Star Tribune)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Star Tribune is branching out from newspapers to a slightly glossier format.

Star Tribune Media Co. published the debut issue of Star Tribune Magazine on Sunday, April 16. It was delivered to more than 225,000 households as part of their regular subscriptions.

The magazine is available for purchase at more than 275 retail outlets in the 13-county metro area.

The spring issue features a cover story on the late Prince’s musical empire.

© 2017 KARE-TV