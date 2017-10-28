Star Tribune Vacation and Travel Experience: Check it out

MINNEAPOLIS - As temps drop and the first snow settles on lawns across Minnesota, thoughts start turning to warmer climates and the possibility of an awesome vacation.

The Star Tribune Vacation and Travel Experience is a brand new opportunity to meet face-to-face with experts on destinations from around the world, and immerse in travel for the day. It's an event where the entire family can learn, plan and book their next vacation! The show runs Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Ticketts are $10 for adults. Kids under 16 get in free.

KARE 11's Lee Valsvik went down to check it out.

For more information about the event visit the Star Tribune website.

© 2017 KARE-TV