A whole lot of cars will roll into the State Fairgrounds for the biggest muscle car party of the year.

July 14-16 the O'Reilly Auto Parts Street Machine Summer Nationals are bringing 7,000 muscle cars to town.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets and schedule of events are available online.

