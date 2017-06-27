Summer toy ideas to get kids outside

Bubble maker (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Summer is finally here for kids in the Twin Cities, and Happi Olson of Creative Kidstuff has some tips on the best toys for outdoor play.

Want to get your kids playing outside? Try glow-in-the-dark footballs, butterfly bug catcher kits, chalk stencils, bubble makers or sand building kits.

Olson's suggestions will keep kids entertained and enjoying the warmer weather while it's here.

© 2017 KARE-TV