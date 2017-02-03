Super Bowl entertaining

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Over the past 20 years, D’Amico Catering has earned and maintained a reputation as the region’s premier caterer. D’Amico has orchestrated more than 52,000 events. D’Amico Catering is a passionate supporter of social responsibility and sustainability and is offering a new bar selection with local and premium beverages.
King Crab Rolls with Chili Sauce (Makes 6 pc)
2 oz king crab
2 oz rice noodles soaked in hot water
1 oz Napa cabbage
.5 oz cilantro, scallion, and mint
.5 oz carrot (shredded)
Three Ladies rice paper wrapper
1 qt hot water
Garnish:
1 tbsp sambal
.6 tbsp honey
Dip rice paper into hot water until soft and wipe off any excess water. Place rice paper on a cutting board. Layer the remining ingredients on top of the rice paper and roll up like a roulade. For the sauce, mix the honey with the sambal and serve with rolls.
