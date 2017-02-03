Super Bowl entertaining

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Over the past 20 years, D’Amico Catering has earned and maintained a reputation as the region’s premier caterer. D’Amico has orchestrated more than 52,000 events. D’Amico Catering is a passionate supporter of social responsibility and sustainability and is offering a new bar selection with local and premium beverages.

King Crab Rolls with Chili Sauce (Makes 6 pc)

2 oz king crab

2 oz rice noodles soaked in hot water

1 oz Napa cabbage

.5 oz cilantro, scallion, and mint

.5 oz carrot (shredded)

Three Ladies rice paper wrapper

1 qt hot water

Garnish:

1 tbsp sambal

.6 tbsp honey

Dip rice paper into hot water until soft and wipe off any excess water. Place rice paper on a cutting board. Layer the remining ingredients on top of the rice paper and roll up like a roulade. For the sauce, mix the honey with the sambal and serve with rolls.

(© 2017 KARE)