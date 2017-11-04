Support men's health with 'Movember'

To help men live happier, healthier and longer lives, Movember addresses both physical and mental health issues. Men start the month clean shaven (Nov. 1 = "Shave the Date") and grow a mustache for 30 days, to raise awareness and funds. http://kare11.tv/2

KARE 10:58 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories