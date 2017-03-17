KARE
Close

Surprising wine and cheese pairings

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:31 PM. CDT March 17, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As the days grow longer and weather gets warmer, there's a little more time to enjoy a glass (or two) of wine and some delectable bites.

But never mind the common cheese, meat and wine pairings. How about something different, like champagne and salted popcorn? Or Rosé and Chinese food?

Shannon Maloney from Stem discusses unexpected, yet delicious wine and food pairings you need to try.

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories