Surprising wine and cheese pairings

Wine glasses. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As the days grow longer and weather gets warmer, there's a little more time to enjoy a glass (or two) of wine and some delectable bites.

But never mind the common cheese, meat and wine pairings. How about something different, like champagne and salted popcorn? Or Rosé and Chinese food?

Shannon Maloney from Stem discusses unexpected, yet delicious wine and food pairings you need to try.

