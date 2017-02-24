Taste of the Twin Cities: Midtown Global Market

(Photo: Corey Gaffer, Custom)

MINNEAPOLIS - Did you know that you can taste most of the flavors of the world and not even leave the Twin Cities?

For more than 10 years, Minneapolis Midtown Global Market has been the small business incubator of the Neighborhood Development Center on Lake Street. Eighteen of the original business are still operating representing 22 countries of origin, cultures and ethnicities.

Our Taste of the Twin Cities tour stopped by Midtown Global Market to check out Taco Cat and Hot Indian Cuisine.

Taco Cat started as a bicycle food delivery service which continues to this day. Taco Cat Chef Jordan Shively served up the "Outlaw" taco. It is filled with tantalizingly delicious pork with kimchee, pickled jalepeno slaw, crema and salsa verde. Vegetarian options are also available.

Hot Indian Foods Chef Janene Holig created the Hot Indian Concept with Amol Dixit, first with a food truck which gained a huge following downtown and at the local breweries. Indi frites with white and sweet potato fries with a special aioli are a crowd favorite. And there are the yummy samosas with Chicken Tika with peas, onions corn and spices! The roti wraps are made on site with chickpea flower and a special press.

In addition to great restaurants The Midtown Global Market offers tours, scavenger hunts, African and Salsa dancing lessons and food demonstrations from many of the merchant.



LOCATION

920 E. Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55407

GENERAL HOURS

M-Sa 10 a.m - 8 p.m.

Su 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS

Early Merchants 7 a.m.

Full Bar Merchants

Su-Th, 10 p.m. F-Sa 11 p.m.

PARKING

Ramp 1 hour free with purchase & validation

On Street free



