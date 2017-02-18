Taste of the Twin Cities: Pajarito Mexican Bistro

Salsa

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Two long-time – and popular – Minneapolis/St. Paul chefs Stephan Hesse and Tyge Nelson recently teamed up to create, Pajarito, a Mexican bistro offering the chefs’ distinctive take on Mexican cuisine.

The chefs’ vision? Create a casual neighborhood bistro and bar highlighting their unique twist on Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails. And, it appears to be working.

Opening just before the holidays last November in the former Glockenspiel space on West 7th Street in St. Paul, Pajarito has quickly proven to be a popular destination for both locals and foodies seeking a distinctive dining experience.

“Think great neighborhood hangout with superb Mexican food,” explains Hesse. “We want to push the envelope on Mexican food with modern touches and fresh, vibrant flavors. We’re building on our individual passions and strengths. I get to play up my skills in butchery and charcuterie, while Tyge delves into his extensive knowledge of the differences and subtleties between various Latin American and Mexican regional cuisines in his use of chiles and seasonings.”



The chefs’ passion and personal style is evident in things as deceptively simple as salsa. Pajarito doesn’t offer the typical “hot” and “mild” options. Instead, it offers six completely different variations on the Mexican menu staple, including an Avocado-Serrano, Arbol Cashew and Ancho-Guajillo among others.

And, unique flavor combinations are not limited to the food. Heading up the bar program is Minnesota native and drink slinger, Kara Smith. Smith has combined seemingly impossible flavor combinations to create cocktails that inspire the imagination while they delight the palate. Perhaps Pajarito’s most popular cocktail is her signature, Habanero Cilantro Margarita, a welcome relief for those tired of the typically overly sweet versions served elsewhere.

