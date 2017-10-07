KARE
Close
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

The '80s are back at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Power Balladz takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hair bands of the 80s. But the music rocks and you can sing along. Oct. 12-14.

KARE Staff , KARE 9:15 AM. CDT October 07, 2017

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - The '80s are coming back to life at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

"Power Balladz: The Ultimate '80s Sing-A-Long" runs from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 12-14.

The show will feature 90 minutes of rock and wicked guitar solos. Hear the hits from bands like Aerosmith, Journey, Queen, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Poison, Heart and more.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8. More information and tickets available on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres website.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories