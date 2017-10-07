The '80s are back at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

"Power Balladz: The Ultimate '80s Sing-A-Long" will run at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 12-14. (Photo: Courtesy Chanhassen Dinner Theatres)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - The '80s are coming back to life at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres.

"Power Balladz: The Ultimate '80s Sing-A-Long" runs from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 12-14.

The show will feature 90 minutes of rock and wicked guitar solos. Hear the hits from bands like Aerosmith, Journey, Queen, Guns N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Poison, Heart and more.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8. More information and tickets available on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres website.

