The Alpine Factory takes skiing indoors

The Alpine Factory features infinite revolving slopes, allowing year-round skiing and snowboarding indoors. (Photo: twitter.com/alpinefactory)

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. - The Alpine Factory features infinite revolving slopes, allowing year-round skiing and snowboarding indoors.

Professionally certified instructors operate the slopes, and offer instruction or coaching. Instructors can adjust both the speed and pitch of each slope to accommodate all ability levels.

Up to three people can slide on each slope at any given time, and larger groups can alternate on and off the slopes, taking rest breaks.

Sessions are by appointment, to ensure that participants are paired with sliders of similar ability levels. Mini-camps for kids and teens are being offered throughout summer for race training and skier development.

The Alpine Factory is located just off Highway 694 and Lexington in Arden Hills, at 1263 Red Fox Road.

More information is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV