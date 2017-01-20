ST. PAUL, Minn—Nestled in the charming St. Anthony Park Neighborhood, The Finnish Bistro is one of those cozy spots where neighbors love to hang out. Recently extensive renovations at the bakery and café added much needed additional seating and a coffee bar. The bistro features authentic European cuisine with many weekly specials. There’s also live music many nights.

Owner Sandra Weise is a life long resident of the Twin Cities. She says her love for fantastic food and a passion for community drew her to the Finnish Bistro because it delivers both great food and great neighbors.

The Finnish Bistro serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2264 Como Ave,

St. Paul, MN 55108

(© 2017 KARE)