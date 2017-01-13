GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The Great Northern is a new collaborative winter experience founded by event leaders from the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson.

The Great Northern’s food-focused programming features a blend of all-new original events, as well as heritage events in partnership with its founding partners.

Visit https://www.thegreatnorthernfestival.com/ for details on all the action, including From “Ice to Spice”during Cinco Night with Boca Chica Restaurante y Cantina and El Burrito Mercado.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Cinco de Mayo takes over Rice Park and everyone who attends can enjoy authentic tamales, elotes and jalapeno eating contest. Live music from Mariachi Jalisco, playing the sound of the heart and soul of Mexico, and West Side Band, rockin’ the West Side for 35 years.

ELOTES (Roasted Corn)

1. Roast whole ears of corn, either on the grill or on the stovetop

2. After the corn is roasted, remove the husks if still intact and spread generously with butter and sour cream

3. Once lathered, sprinkle queso cotija (it's like a parmesan cheese but better!) and spicy chile powder to taste

4. Enjoy!

