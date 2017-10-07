KARE
The Luxury Loft & Condo Tour Oct. 6-8

Lee Valsvik gets a preview of the Luxury Loft and Condo Tour

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:18 AM. CDT October 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Midwest Home magazine's Luxury Loft and Condo Tour gets underway October 6 through 8 across the Twin Cities.

General Admission Tickets for $15 in advance or $20 at the door, includes access to all lofts, condos and apartments on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

There are nine locations from Edina, Minneapolis, Bloomington and more.

KARE 11's Lee Valsvik took a tour of a couple of properties near Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis.

