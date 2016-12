Bobby reading 'The Night Before Christmas.' (Photo: KARE 11)

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Many families have a holiday tradition: Reading "The Night Before Christmas."

It was written by Clement Clarke Moore in 1822, but it stands the test of time and continues to delight kids of all ages.

This week, Bobby Jensen spent a morning with the first-graders at St. Michael's in Prior Lake to read them the classic tale.