Thousands march to end Alzheimer's in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Saturday at Target Field, one of the country's biggest walks to end Alzheimer's brought a record-breaking 12,000 people together.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's had already raised more than $1.3 million, more than any Walk to End Alzheimer's to date. The goal of the walk was $1.55 million.

The money goes toward supporting people with Alzheimer's and their families, and to research on Alzheimer's.

"The goal is really to help people through this journey," said Sue Spalding, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. "To support not only the person with the disease, but their loved ones and their caregivers ... but we're also looking for prevention methods, treatments and ultimately the cure for Alzheimer's disease."

Alzheimer's is the only one of the top 10 diseases in the country without a cure.

