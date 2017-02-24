Tim Russell shares his Oscar predictions

KARE 11 Saturday invited Tim Russell to share his Oscar predictions before the stars walk the red carpet on Sunday. Play along with KARE 11 while you watch the Oscars on Sunday by participating in our quizzes and polls at kare11.com/votenow.

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Andrew Garfield HACKSAW RIDGE

Ryan Gosling LA LA LAND

Viggo Mortensen CAPTAIN FANTASTIC

Denzel Washington FENCES

This has become the one of the toughest races to call. Casey Affleck was so affecting in his portrayal of pain dealing with a family tragedy through escape into solitude, but Denzel Washington’s powerful portrayal of a flawed family patriarch has made him a contender.

Will win: Casey Affleck

Should win: Denzel dWashington

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert ELLEB

Ruth Negga LOVING

Emma Stone LA LA LAND

Natalie Portman JACKIE

Meryl Streep FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

Great performances all, but Emma Stone was so amazing in her audition scenes: she can portray more emotion with just her face and eyes than any actor I’ve seen this year.

Will Win: Emma Stone

Should Win: Emma Stone

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali MOONLIGHT

Jeff Bridges HELL OR HIGH WATER

Lucas Hedges MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Dev Patel LION

Michael Shannon NOCTURNAL ANIMALS

I loved Jeff Bridges as the crusty Texas Ranger, and Lucas Hedges was a terrific newcomer, but Mahershala Ali was magnetic s the drug dealer with a heart of gold. His performance here and his SAG Awards acceptance speech about inclusion will carry the day for the voters.

Will Win: Mahershala Ali

Should Win: Mahershala Ali

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis FENCES

Naomie Harris MOONLIGHT

Nicole Kidman LION

Octavia Spencer HIDDEN FIGURES

Michelle Williams MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

This race is full of wonderful performances but Viola Davis’ nomination here, instead of in the Vest Actress category, makes this the surest pick of the ceremony.

Will Win: Viola Davis

Should Win: Viola Davis

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea Moonlight

This one is an easy call: a picture about Hollywood, great acting , great music, great cinematography, etc., it’s “La La Land” all the way.

Will Win: La La Land

Should Win: La La Land

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve ARRIVAL

Mel Gibson HACKSAW RIDGE

Damien Chazelle LA LA LAND

Kenneth Lonergan MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Barry Jenkins MOONLIGHT

Damien Chazelle has crafted a Hollywood musical masterpiece and will take the big prize.

Will win: Damien Chazelle

Should Win: Damien Chazelle



(© 2017 KARE)