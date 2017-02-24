Tim Russell shares his Oscar predictions

KARE 11 Saturday invited Tim Russell to share his Oscar predictions before the stars walk the red carpet on Sunday. Play along with KARE 11 while you watch the Oscars on Sunday by participating in our quizzes and polls at kare11.com/votenow.
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Andrew Garfield HACKSAW RIDGE
Ryan Gosling LA LA LAND
Viggo Mortensen CAPTAIN FANTASTIC
Denzel Washington FENCES
This has become the one of the toughest races to call. Casey Affleck was so affecting in his portrayal of pain dealing with a family tragedy through escape into solitude, but Denzel Washington’s powerful portrayal of a flawed family patriarch has made him a contender.
Will win: Casey Affleck
Should win: Denzel dWashington
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert ELLEB
Ruth Negga LOVING
Emma Stone LA LA LAND
Natalie Portman JACKIE
Meryl Streep FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
Great performances all, but Emma Stone was so amazing in her audition scenes: she can portray more emotion with just her face and eyes than any actor I’ve seen this year.
Will Win: Emma Stone
Should Win: Emma Stone
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali MOONLIGHT
Jeff Bridges HELL OR HIGH WATER
Lucas Hedges MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Dev Patel LION
Michael Shannon NOCTURNAL ANIMALS
I loved Jeff Bridges as the crusty Texas Ranger, and Lucas Hedges was a terrific newcomer, but Mahershala Ali was magnetic s the drug dealer with a heart of gold. His performance here and his SAG Awards acceptance speech about inclusion will carry the day for the voters.
Will Win: Mahershala Ali
Should Win: Mahershala Ali
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis FENCES
Naomie Harris MOONLIGHT
Nicole Kidman LION
Octavia Spencer HIDDEN FIGURES
Michelle Williams MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
This race is full of wonderful performances but Viola Davis’ nomination here, instead of in the Vest Actress category, makes this the surest pick of the ceremony.
Will Win: Viola Davis
Should Win: Viola Davis
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea Moonlight
This one is an easy call: a picture about Hollywood, great acting , great music, great cinematography, etc., it’s “La La Land” all the way.
Will Win: La La Land
Should Win: La La Land
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve ARRIVAL
Mel Gibson HACKSAW RIDGE
Damien Chazelle LA LA LAND
Kenneth Lonergan MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
Barry Jenkins MOONLIGHT
Damien Chazelle has crafted a Hollywood musical masterpiece and will take the big prize.
Will win: Damien Chazelle
Should Win: Damien Chazelle
