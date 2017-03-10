Tips for buyers in a seller's market

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

It's a seller's market in the Twin Cities, and that can mean a lot of pressure for those looking to buy a home.

Local real estate professional Mark Abdel with RE/MAX Advantage Plus has some tips for buyers who don't want to miss out on the right house.

Mark's tips include:

1. Make it a priority -- Make the time to follow up on leads and do a walk-through at any time, and have your paperwork ready ahead of time.

2. Broaden your horizons -- If you're not finding what you want, expand your search. You may even want to look at renovation homes.

3. Get rid of contingencies -- Sellers are expecting quick sales in this market, and they want less hassle. If you come in with a lot of contingencies, they may go with a different buyer.

4. Differentiate yourself -- It's not uncommon for multiple offers to be made on the same property. Mark says he's even had clients write personal letters to the seller to plead their case.

