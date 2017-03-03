Tonka Cheer team captures more titles

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Minnetonka Varsity Cheer has become the first competitive cheer team from Minnesota to capture two first place titles in one year at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships. In addition to the prestigious “National Cheer Championship,” Tonka Cheer won the “Game Day” event at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando on Sunday, February 12.

This year’s success marks Tonka Cheer’s 3rd national title, with back-to-back national championship titles earned in 2012 and 2013. Tonka Varsity Cheer won the UCA “World Championship” in 2016 and captured their 21st state title in their division at the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association state tournament in St. Paul on Jan. 28.

Tonka Cheer, a non-profit, 501c3 Organization, is now accepting sponsorships for the 2017/2018 season. Contact: 612-710-1012 or email: tonkacheerbooster@gmail.com

