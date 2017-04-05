KARE
Top toys for kids with autism

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:19 PM. CDT April 05, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - April is National Autism Awareness Month, and Creative Kidstuff is teaming up with St. David’s Center for Child & Family Development to build a list of new and top toys for children on the autism spectrum.

The newly selected list of toys for 2017 includes vibrating pillows; emotion stones; and a toy called a "whisper phone," which is manufactured in Anoka, Minnesota and allows children to accelerate their learning by hearing their own voice.

