Twin Cities Auto Show drives into town

Bentley (Photo: KARE)

The 44th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show is driving into town for the next nine days.

The SuperAmerica event takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center from March 11-19, during the hours listed below. The annual exposition showcases about 575 vehicles, from the newest luxury models to classic cars that have been around for 110 years. The monetary value of this year's display is estimated at $21 million.

Activities for attendees will include an obstacle course ride on the show floor called "Camp Jeep," a chance to meet members of the Minnesota State Patrol, a car built by University of Minnesota students for the U of M Solar Vehicle Project, and a contest to win free gas for a year.

HOURS:

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 4 - 10 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

TICKETS:

$12 for adults ($10 if purchased online in advance), $6 for youth ages 11 - 15.

Children 10 and under are free.

All tickets are discounted to $6 on Wednesday, March 15.

Discount coupons will be available at participating SuperAmerica stores and GMADA metro member auto dealerships.

More information available at TwinCitiesAutoShow.com or on the event's Facebook page.

