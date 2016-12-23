KARE
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- The Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir is getting the KARE 11 Saturday show into the Christmas spirit with a festive performance!

Through its soulful interpretation of the gospel music tradition, the choir strives to create community across racial, cultural, and economic boundaries, sharing a message of hope and joy.

Visit the Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir's website for more information. 


