Univ. of St. Thomas student shares her cancer battle

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Nikki Karg is a student at the University of St. Thomas where she is the crew captain for Love Your Melon.

Nikki was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2013. She started chemotherapy at the University of Masonic Children's hospital.

She was undergoing treatment as she prepared for her freshman year. Once on campus she joined the Love Your Melon crew.

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer.

Fifty percent of net proceeds from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is donated to Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer.

