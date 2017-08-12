Urban Growler, Cloud Cult to help Minnesota State Capitol celebrate renovation
Lee Valsvik takes us inside the newly renovated Minnesota State Capitol, and gives us a preview of the Saturday festivities including Cap Untapped beer tasting with the Urban Growler, and music by Polica and Cloud Cult. http://kare11.tv/2wDNoUK
KARE 11:11 AM. CDT August 12, 2017
