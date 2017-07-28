VooDoo Shrimp from Cherokee Tavern

(Photo: Thinkstock/sveta_zarzamora)

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - Cherokee Tavern has had the same name since 1933, but now it has new owners and a new vision.

Brian Rubenzer's goal is to have signature appetizers for the Tavern, and one of the staples is VooDoo Shrimp.

Rubenzer developed the recipe when he was a chef at Marley's Island Grille in Hilton Head, South Carolina -- and it's still on the menu there, 15 years later. SC and he's bringing one of them to KARE 11.

VooDoo Shrimp

1 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp white pepper

2 TB granulated garlic

2 TB onion powder

2 TB thyme

3 TB curry

2 TB cumin

1 TB salt

3 TB brown sugar

2 TB ground coriander

Mix all spices together, add 1/2 cup olive oil and 2 TB lemon juice to make marinade. Use 21/25 shrimp tail on raw, wrap with half a slice of thin bacon. Once you wrap all the way around, skewer the shrimp. Each skewer should have 5-6 shrimp that are tight together. Lather the marinade on both sides and refrigerate for 2 hours. On a hot grill, cook until the bacon is crisp and shrimp is cooked through

