VooDoo Shrimp from Cherokee Tavern

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - Cherokee Tavern has had the same name since 1933, but now it has new owners and a new vision.
Brian Rubenzer's goal is to have signature appetizers for the Tavern, and one of the staples is VooDoo Shrimp.
Rubenzer developed the recipe when he was a chef at Marley's Island Grille in Hilton Head, South Carolina -- and it's still on the menu there, 15 years later. SC and he's bringing one of them to KARE 11.
VooDoo Shrimp
1 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp white pepper
2 TB granulated garlic
2 TB onion powder
2 TB thyme
3 TB curry
2 TB cumin
1 TB salt
3 TB brown sugar
2 TB ground coriander
Mix all spices together, add 1/2 cup olive oil and 2 TB lemon juice to make marinade. Use 21/25 shrimp tail on raw, wrap with half a slice of thin bacon. Once you wrap all the way around, skewer the shrimp. Each skewer should have 5-6 shrimp that are tight together. Lather the marinade on both sides and refrigerate for 2 hours. On a hot grill, cook until the bacon is crisp and shrimp is cooked through
