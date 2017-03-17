Watershed Cafe's comfort food

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- At The Watershed Café you will taste simple comfort food intentionally prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our sustainable restaurant offers warm, friendly atmosphere with seasonal outdoor seating overlooking the St. Croix River Valley. Farm to table is of utmost importance to us here at The Watershed Café. Its our goal to make sure that everyone in our community, whether it be the produce farmers, dairy ranchers, pasture-raised meats, and most importantly our customers, all work together to create a wonderful place to come and visit.

Mushroom Mixed Grain Pilaf

Butter and Olive oil

1/4 Large Yellow Onion, diced

4-6 cremini mushrooms, diced

1 Garlic Clove

Port Wine

Soy sauce (gf)

Pinch of Fresh Rosemary, finely chopped

Pinch of Fresh Thyme, finely chopped

1/2 cup rice blend (wild rice, brown rice, wheat berries)

Salt to taste

Sauté the onion, garlic, and mushrooms in melted butter and olive oil. Next mix together a 2:1 ratio of Port wine to soy sauce; 2 Tbsp. of Port wine to 1 Tbsp. of soy sauce. Once the onion, garlic, and mushrooms are browned and soft add the mixed Port wine and soy sauce to pan with the onions, garlic, and mushrooms. A small flame will occur from the alcohol burning off in the hot pan, which will diminish very quick. Immediately after the flame has diminished add rosemary and thyme. Let all these flavors meld in the pan for about a minute. Then add the rice blend to the pan. Once warm enough salt and plate.

The Watershed Café

99 N Cascade St, Osceola, WI 54020

(715)- 294- 2638

www.thewatershedcafe.com

