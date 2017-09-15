What's in and out for wedding planning in 2018

Credit: The Wedding Guys

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Many couples take a break from wedding planning in the summer but now it's time to get started.

Join The Wedding Guys on Sunday, September 17 at their UNVEILED Wedding Event at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Noon to 4:00 p.m.for the latest bridal fashions hot off the runway of the New York Bridal Fashion Week and meet superb wedding experts for your wedding.

For show information go to www.theweddingguys.com.

UNVEILED Wedding Event

Sunday, September 17th, 2017

12:00Noon to 4:00PM

Minneapolis Convention Center Hall C

www.theweddingguys.com for tickets or purchase at the door

$15 General Admission

$20 General and Fashion Show Admission

© 2017 KARE-TV