Why designated detours are best

Construction (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Nobody likes driving through road construction, but searching for creative ways around it is not always the best idea.

Work zone designer Judd Roby, owner of SignCAD Systems, explains what issues arise when drivers create their own detours.

Roby says planners consider traffic volume and vehicle weight, and even study trip destination patterns to design the best detours.

When drivers take their own residential routes instead of designated detours, they end up going through neighborhoods not designed for much traffic. A common response to road construction is also more aggressive driving, which can spell trouble in residential areas.

