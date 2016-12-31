'Wild Morning' book highlights local women

Photo: "Wild Morning"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Local photographer Dave Puente and author/poet Brittany Chaffee stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about their new book in progress called "The Wild Morning."

It features beautiful photos of Twin Cities women as they begin their day, accompanied by rich poetry describing their thoughts and challenges.

Puente and Chaffee started with the women who have inspired their own lives, and have already featured some of Minneapolis’ most poignant and inspirational women, including KARE TV’s Jana Shortal, KDWB’s Falen Bonsett Lambert and Susan Lacek, founder of Faith’s Lodge, which will be the beneficiary of a portion of the proceeds of the book’s sales.

For more information and a sneak preview of the book, visit wildmorning.com.