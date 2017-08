(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: New-Photo)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Here's your chance to make your big day a little less bank-breaking.

You could win $5,000 in wedding flowers!

Visit the Minnesota State Florist Association Booth at the Minnesota State Fair for further details and to register to win.

Registration is also available on the MNSFA website.

