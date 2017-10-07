Winehaven Winery shows off popular fall selections

Wine glasses. Credit: Thinkstock Images

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. - The Minnesota wine industry is booming, with more than 70 wineries across the state and local winemakers innovating with new styles, new grape varieties and creating new winery experiences.

Kyle Peterson from Winehaven Winery in Chisago City shows off some popular fall selections.

You can try them yourself at Winehaven Winery, 10020 Deer Garden Lane, in Chisago City.

Here's a list of the wines featured today:

Frontenac Gris: Saint Croix Vineyards, Stillwater, Minnesota

Seyval Blanc, Alexis Bailly Vineyard, Hastings, Minnesota

Marquette Reserve: Winehaven Winery, Chisago City, Minnesota

Prairie Rose: Northern Vineyards, Stillwater, Minnesota

Cranberry Wine, Winehaven Winery, Chisago City, Minnesota

