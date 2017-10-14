Wisconsin 9-year-old nabs prize with 202-pound pumpkin.

Travis Gaspar has been growing pumpkins for all of his nine years. But he's never grown anything like the 202-pound pumpkin he just won a prize with. http://kare11.tv/2yLmA9y

KARE 1:04 PM. CDT October 14, 2017

