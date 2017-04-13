World War I America: The Great War in the spotlight at MN History Center

On display at the Minnesota Historical Society World War I exhibit. Credit: Deb Lyngdal, KARE 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. - This month marks the 100th anniversary of the United States involvement in World War I. The Minnesota Historical Society is marking the occasion with one of it's largest installations of memorabilia at the Minnesota History Center.

The WWI era—1914 to 1919—saw America transformed. The United States emerged as a confident global superpower while at home Americans grew more divided.

Through original artifacts, images, voices, interactive and multimedia presentations, discover the extraordinary stories of Americans—both the legendary and the unsung—during this turbulent time and how this history can help us understand ourselves and our nation today.

WWI America, exhibit runs hrough Sept. 4, 2017 at the Minnesota History Center and the cost: $6-12

