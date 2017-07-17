'It's Gawd!' holds Twin Cities premiere

It's the first full-length feature for actor Tommy Chong since 1984's "Cheech and Chong's The Corsican Brothers." Chong joins Gerald Brunskill, the film's writer and director, and actress Cindy Vela on KARE 11. http://kare11.tv/2tz63yw

KARE 4:31 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

