'Native Gardens' stars talk about the Guthrie Theater show

The comedy "Native Gardens" is serving up laughs at the Guthrie Theater through Aug. 26. The one-act show tells the story of two couples who turn from well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. http://kare11.tv/2vnoyrV

KARE 4:21 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories