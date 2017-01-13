MINNEAPOLIS--Members of IFP MN and the Walker Art Center are invited to free screenings of 21 films nominated for the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, celebrating the finest achievements of today’s filmmakers.



Exclusively for members, screenings of nominees four categories—Best Feature, Best First Feature, Best Documentary, and the John Cassavetes Award—are offered weekly in January and February. Co-presented by the Walker, Film Independent, and Independent Filmmaker Project Minnesota.

Click here for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)