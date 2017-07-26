3rd annual 'Taste and Tour' happening in Golden Valley

Wine glasses. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Thursday is your chance to check out some shops in the west metro.

The Taste and Tour Golden Valley is back for its third year.

The free event encourages participants to pick up a passport and have it stamped at 15 businesses in Golden Valley. People who visit all 15 stops will be eligible for raffle drawings held at Davanni’s later that evening.

Amy Forbes stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the event.

You can learn more on the Facebook event.

© 2017 KARE-TV