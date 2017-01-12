5 NY Financial Resolutions

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--Traditionally after the holiday season, we look at our waistlines and make a resolution to lose ten pounds or to begin an exercise routine, but the New Year is also a perfect time to develop great financial habits and to finally take care of money matters that may have been lingering for years. Justin Halverson from Great Waters Financial joined us to share some of the top financial resolutions to consider for 2017.

1. Build a budget.

When you begin 2017, one of the biggest gifts you can give to your emotional well-being is to organize and prioritize the family budget and develop a plan that will fit your 2017 financial goals. List out all of your expenses and set a goal for how much money you want to save this year. Evaluate your spending in 2016 and see where you can cut back to help save you more in 2017.

** You can also attend our Budgeting the New Year on Jan. 19th.

2. Set your savings on autopilot.

One way to build a nest egg you can enjoy through retirement is by paying yourself first. Once you determine how much money you want to save in 2017, figure out how much you need to set aside each month and set up an automatic payment system to a savings account. If you have a 401(k), also be sure to contribute enough to take full advantage of any employer match – don’t leave any money on the table.



3. Reduce your debt.

Debt really is a drag on your assets. According to a 2016 Gallup Poll, nearly half of all Americans carry credit card debt. In 2017, it may become even more important to lower debt as The Fed is expecting to continue to raise interest rates. Consider tackling the debt with the highest interest rate first. You may also shop for lower rates, negotiate with existing credit companies, and cut back on expenses wherever you can to pay off your balances faster.



4. Take a comprehensive view.

How long ago did you review your investment and insurance commitments? Do they still reflect the financial goals that you have today? When you begin your 2017 financial resolutions, review all of your policies to ensure they are up-to-date and that you are capitalizing on the best rates and the right coverage that matches your financial needs. Health insurance takes on added importance in 2017 as President-elect Trump has made vows to repeal or overhaul the Affordable Care Act. To protect yourself and to maintain the proper coverage, it’s important that you work with your employer or with a financial professional to get that best and most affordable coverage possible for you and your family.



5. Draft an Estate Plan.

Getting an estate in order is a vital piece to a sound financial foundation and to a person’s piece of mind. Drafting a will and creating an estate plan is a cornerstone of your financial success and can address everything from designating a guardian for children to developing a plan on how to transfer assets from one generation to another. Also, having an estate plan in place can help remove the guessing game for family issues such as healthcare directives, powers of attorney issues, and designated beneficiaries.

(© 2017 KARE)