5 tips for kicking smoking

Stop Smoking (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Next to losing weight, it is the most common New Year’s resolution made by millions in our country and around the world: I’m going to quit smoking for good! Mike Sheldon of Quitplan Services of Minnesota joined us on KARE11 News@4 to discuss some effective ways for kicking the habit.



Here are QUITPLAN’s Top 5 most effective tips for giving up smoking and tobacco for good.

1. Set a quit date.



2. Get Support

Quitting is REALLY hard. You can’t do it alone. You need support from people who have been in your shoes and experts who can motivate you to keep with your plan to quit. QUITPLAN Services now offers FREE services include free access to text messages, email support, a downloadable quit guide and free “starter kits,” which provide a two-week supply of nicotine patches, gum or lozenges to help tobacco users quit. In addition, tobacco users can now speak to a quit coach over the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week for support and help quitting.

3. Make a list of triggers

Sometimes a trigger will sneak up on you giving you the urge to light up, “just this one time.” Instead, change it up; put a wrench in the routine that tried to suck you into smoking – whether it’s going somewhere different, doing something different, or just taking a few moments to collect yourself. Here are some great ways to keep a trigger from getting to you:

• Go somewhere you can’t smoke - like the mall or a movie theatre.

• Play a game to keep your hands busy.

• Phone a friend

• Take a walk

• Exercise - it can help relieve stress.

• Take a catnap.

• Check some errands off of your to-do list.

• Do a little therapeutic home cleaning

• Remember your “why” – the reason you decided to quit smoking

• Take a relaxing shower or soothing bath

• Picture the future, smoke-free you and bask in how much better you’ll feel once you achieve your goal.



4. Look in Your Wallet

You’d be amazed how much money you will save when you aren’t buying cigarettes every week, especially since 2013 saw a dramatic increase in the state’s cigarette tax. Smokers can see how much they’ll save if they quit by using our Quit Smoking Calculator: http://www.quitplan.com/thinking-about-quitting/why-to-quit/cost-of-smoking.html

In fact, a smoker who smokes a pack a day would save $13,687 in 5 years! That’s enough to buy a boat and enjoy fresh lake air! Deliberately putting this money aside can be a great motivator to continue the quit journey. It also frees up some cash to reward yourself once you hit certain quitting milestones.

Plus, this year QUITPLAN is offering “Mini-Quit Mondays” where Minnesotans can win $100 for participating and the chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 in April.



5. Remember WHY

Quitting could literally add years to your life because smoking harms nearly every organ in the body, causing many diseases and reducing health in general. If that’s not enough, consider your vanity. Smoking yellows your teeth, causes premature wrinkles, bath breath and dull hair. Whatever your reason to stop smoking, think about that reason and keep reminding yourself that you can do this because you have your eye on the prize that is your “why”.