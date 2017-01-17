8 Steps to Getting Real with Cancer (Photo: Marianne McDonough)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Like a thief, cancer strikes and leaves people feeling stunned, confused, and powerless. Initially, a sense of foreboding looms and options seem or may even be limited. How can patients find the power to be proactive, effective, and strong?



Cancer survivor Marianne McDonough is the author of "8 Steps to Getting Real with Cancer," which she describes as a practical step-by-step guide for newly-diagnosed cancer patients and those who love them. Empowerment is the key theme throughout this book as McDonough, a breast cancer survivor, addresses the critical first weeks following diagnosis when patients suddenly face wrenching decisions, intense stress, and their own mortality.



Marianne will be signing copies of her book at the Barnes and Noble in Eden Prairie, located at 8251 Flying Cloud Dr. in the Eden Prairie Center, on Sun., Jan. 22 beginning at 1 p.m.

More information about the book can be found at 8stepstogettingrealwithcancer.com



