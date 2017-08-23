Korean Fried Chicken at Red Rabbit restaurant

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The popular Minneapolis restaurant, Red Rabbit, is introducing a new addition to their late night menu, Korean Fried Chicken!

Red Rabbit’s Chef Todd Macdonald joined us to show viewers how they make this special "KFC" and what drinks to pair it with.



Korean Fried Chicken is fried twice for 24 minutes, deliciously crispy without excess grease.

Red Rabbit serves KFC two ways: traditional and spicy.

Recommended pairing is Treveri Sparkling Syrah, but Red Rabbit KFC goes great with any cocktail!



The late night special began on Aug. 3 and is available Thursday-Sunday from 10pm-midnight.

Red Rabbit now offers bottled cocktails perfect for enjoying on your own or sharing with friends.

