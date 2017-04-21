A Year With Frog and Toad leaps to CTC stage

(Credit: Children's Theatre Company)

MINNEAPOLIS--Children’s Theatre Company’s Original, Tony®-Nominated Production of A Year with Frog and Toad Leaps to the Stage tonight, April 21. The beloved audience favorite is returning to CTC for the first time in 10 years.

Adrianne Lobel, daughter of Frog and Toad book author, Arnold Lobel, joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about her involvement in mounting the production. She helped create the show with composer/writers Robert and Willie Reale and she also designed the sets. A Year with Frog and Toad, was nominated for three Tony Awards after transferring to Broadway after it’s CTC premiere in 2002.

A Year with Frog and Toad runs April 18 through June 18, 2017 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage and is

recommended for all ages. Tickets are on sale now starting at $15. For more information, visit

childrenstheatre.org or call the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. This work is supported by Deluxe Corporation,

Piper Jaffray and Thomson Reuters.

© 2017 KARE-TV