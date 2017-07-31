Actress Mariel Hemingway talks Camp Cambria

Mariel Hemingway (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This year, Camp Cambria will treat 135 children and teens suffering from juvenile arthritis to a week of summer camp fun with their peers, at no cost to their families in Minnesota and Ontario.

Founded in 2014 by Cambria President and CEO Marty Davis and his wife Anne, Camp Cambria is supported by volunteers, including Cambria employees, local sports heroes and celebrities like Mariel Hemingway, a Cambria Brand Ambassador who teaches yoga to campers. Hemingway stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about this year’s camp.

This year, the Camp Cambria Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser, the Camp Cambria Classic on August 14 at Hazeltine National Golf Club. To learn more about this cause and opportunities to get involved, visit CampCambria.org and for more about Cambria, visit CambriaUSA.com.

